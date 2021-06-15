UK baseball donates teddy bears to UK Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky baseball and Kentucky Children’s Hospital had a bear-y good day on Tuesday, as 658 teddy bears donated by the Big Blue Nation were delivered for KCH patients and families.

Fans attending UK baseball games at Kentucky Proud Park during the 2021 season were encouraged to bring a bear to the ballpark for donation. The Big Blue Nation, as it always does, delivered in a major way to the tune of nearly 700 stuffed animals being collected.

On Tuesday, UK coach Nick Mingione joined representatives from Kentucky Children’s Hospital and UK Healthcare, as well as the UK Athletics and JMI marketing teams to drop off the animals. The bears will be used to bring joy and comfort to patients and their families during stays at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

