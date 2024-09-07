UK baseball head coach Nick Mingione extends contract into 2029

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a historic run for the 2024 season, taking home 46 wins and the first College World Series appearance in program history, UK Baseball Head Coach Nick Mingione has extended his contract with the university into 2029.

Mingione's newest contract, an amendment to his previous contract signed in 2023, includes a higher pay scale.

Mingione will now receive an annual pay of $775,000 before incentives beginning July 2024. That amount increases by $100,000 every year until 2028, when it bumps up to $1,375,000. For every year earned after that, his pay will continue to increase by $200,000.

The contract further stipulates that for each year the team qualifies for an NCAA post-season tournament, Mingione’s contract extends by one year. If they continue to the NCAA Men’s World Series, it extends by two.

Mingione will continue to receive incentive bonuses for when the team participates in super regional tournaments, the Men’s College World Series, and for winning an NCAA national championship. According to the contract, these amounts are not cumulative.

If the university were to terminate his contract, Mingione would be owed the remainder of it until he accepted another position. After that, that amount would be reduced “by the amount of the minimum guaranteed annual salary of (Mingione’s) new position or the reasonable market value of the position, whichever is greater.”

If Mingione left the university, he would owe UK the remainder of his prorated salary. Per his contract, that amount reduces by half if the current athletic director, Mitch Barnhart, is no longer in the position.

Recruiting Coordinator Austin Cousino and Pitching Coach Daniel Roszel have also received contract extensions into 2027.

Under his new contract, Cousino will receive an annual pay rate of $230,000. Roszel will take home $280,000.

Both Cousino and Roszel, like Mingione, are eligible for incentives based on the success of the team post-season.