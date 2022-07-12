UK basketball begins autograph tour in Louisville, money raised will benefit tornado victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's basketball Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky men's basketball team hit the road Tuesday for the first stop in their autograph tour around the state.

Oscar Tshiebwe said he was worried he'd run into some Cardinal fans. but don't worry, the Big Blue Nation proved him wrong.

The line wrapped around the building at the Kroger location on LaGrange Road in Louisville. Coach Cal was inside taking pictures and signing autographs. Tshiebwe, Adou Thiero, and Lance Ware were also in attendance, along with Assistant Coach Orlando Antigua.

The line to get into the Kroger on LaGrange Road in Louisville to see Coach Cal and players 😳 @LEX18News @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/ccjPmUpJ18 — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) July 12, 2022

"Last year, I had a great time doing the community service stuff," said Ware. "I'm looking forward to introducing new guys to it and old guys continuing to do it. Just get out here with the fans because they're such a big part of the community and a part of us."

Brooklyn was first in line! She turned 10 years old today and got here at 10 a.m. to meet John Calipari https://t.co/XhqkxcyNRc pic.twitter.com/b2cZgTB0cm — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) July 12, 2022

"We're not better than anybody, but we're in a position to help and bring a smile to people's faces," said Coach Calipari. "That's what we do. I want the players to feel what their impact is just being nice, being kind. You're doing it with people who you're not expecting anything back from, you're just here for them."

The team's tour continues Wednesday at the London Kroger from 1:30 to 2:30, and then Thursday in Georgetown, Friday in Somerset, and Saturday in Morehead. Click here for more details.