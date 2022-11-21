UK men's basketball slides down 11 spots to #15 in latest AP poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has gone down 11 spots in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Wildcats are now ranked #15 after their 88-72 loss to Gonzaga on Sunday.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (3-2) but was in foul trouble much of the second half.

Kentucky shot just 39% in the game, compared to 56% for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs led 25-15 with less than eight minutes left in the first, thanks to holding the Wildcats to 4-of-22 shooting. But Gonzaga committed eight turnovers to help keep Kentucky in the game.

Gonzaga went on a 14-3 run to expand its cushion to 41-25 by halftime. Tshiebwe, the reigning player of the year, had 14 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

UK plays North Florida next on Wednesday, November 23.