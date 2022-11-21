Watch Now
UK men's basketball slides down 11 spots to #15 in latest AP poll

Young Kwak/AP
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) defends Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 88-72. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Nov 21, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has gone down 11 spots in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Wildcats are now ranked #15 after their 88-72 loss to Gonzaga on Sunday.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (3-2) but was in foul trouble much of the second half.

Kentucky shot just 39% in the game, compared to 56% for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs led 25-15 with less than eight minutes left in the first, thanks to holding the Wildcats to 4-of-22 shooting. But Gonzaga committed eight turnovers to help keep Kentucky in the game.

Gonzaga went on a 14-3 run to expand its cushion to 41-25 by halftime. Tshiebwe, the reigning player of the year, had 14 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

UK plays North Florida next on Wednesday, November 23.

