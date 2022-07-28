Watch Now
UK Football Fan Day scheduled for August 6

Posted at 10:11 PM, Jul 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky football team announced its annual Fan Day will be returning to Kroger Field this year on Saturday, August 6. More details are set to be released over the coming days.

Fan Day gives Big Blue Nation the chance to see some live on-field action of this year's team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were unable to have the traditional meet and greet with the players and coaches last year. It's unsure at this point if there will be any restrictions this year.

