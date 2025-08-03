UK Football Hosts Fan Day Giving Glimpse At a New Look Roster

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Saturday's ideal football weather made way for fans to get their first look at the new look Wildcats for 2025.

Transfer quarterback Zach Calzada and sophomore Cutter Boley both got chances with the first-team offense, and both had their moments. Calzada, the sixth year senior transfer from Incarnate Word and Texas A&M, proved to be more consistent on the day.

UK football head coach has talked a lot in the lead up to the season about the importance of winning the battle in the trenches, and that has poured into training camp. Both sides of the line playing with physicality, but it was the depth of the defensive line that shined on Saturday.

After practice, Stoops was optimistic about the growth the team has made just a couple of official practices in.

"We're spending extra time at night just working on two minute, third down, specialty blitzes. You name it," said Stoops on Saturday.

