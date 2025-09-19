UK football tight end hosts shoe drive for Camp Horsin' Around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football tight end Josh Kattus has made giving back a major priority, especially in his senior year. He was recently named to the All-State Good Works team for his charitable work, and he used his bye week as an opportunity to help Camp Horsin’ Around.

“We are a fully accessible, medically safe camp for children with special needs and health conditions,” said Faith Hacker, the camp’s Director of Fund Development. “Every summer, we have about 900 kids come to our camp. And we just want people to know that we're here so that more children can benefit.”

Kattus, alongside his teammates, camped out in Drake’s on Tates Creek parking lot to not only help meet kids' needs but also spread awareness for the camp’s mission.

"Camp Horsin’ Around enriches the lives of children whose health is compromised or have special needs by collaborating with organized groups to provide an outdoor camp adventure."

- Camp Horsin' Around mission statement

“All the people from UK, my coaches, and my players, and all my other teammates, they really helped us out. And we're off to a really good start,” said Kattus. “There's a lot of shoes in there. I can't even guess how many there are so far. But yeah, off to a really good start and very thankful for them.”

This collaboration came together quickly, but Kattus jumped at the chance to help.

“[It’s] very important for me to give back to the Lexington community while I'm here, and I have these four years, so that's what I'm doing. What an incredible honor.”

The camp is based in Perryville, Kentucky, with a vision to provide a fully adaptive camping facility for children whose lives are impacted by special healthcare needs. Visit Camphorsinaround.org for more ways to help.

