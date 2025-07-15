UK Football's Fred Farrier II hosts youth football camp at alma mater

Farrier's "Friday Night Showdown" Camp

Kentucky Football's Fred Farrier II's hometown football field is a 35-minute drive down the road from Kroger Field, and this Friday, he hosts his first youth football camp there.

"Benny Watkins [Field], that's a special place to me because I wasn't just out there for games," Farrier reminisced. "Benny Watkins feels to me, like, it's almost a second home."

Farrier plans to share his second home with the youth, allowing them the opportunity to shine under the lights while providing instruction and skill development led by him and a few Kentucky Football players.

Let’s do it Frankfort I’m blessed to announce my first youth camp for the city ! Friday night under the lights , pop out ! & 1v1s competition at the end , winner receives $ with a bonus item (Middle School & High School)



July 18th , 7:00 PM



link in bio / scan qr to register pic.twitter.com/IL0y9Efy5f — fre’do² (@FFarrier2) June 25, 2025

LINK TO "FRIDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN" CAMP REGISTRATION

When: Friday, July 18

Time: 7 p.m. (Check in begins at 6 p.m.)

Where: Franklin County High School Football Field, 1100 East Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601

Age: 7 & up for boys and girls

$20 per athlete

