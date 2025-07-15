Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UK Football's Fred Farrier II hosts youth football camp at alma mater

Elliott Hess
Fred Farrier II. Kentucky beat Southern Miss 31-0. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Farrier's "Friday Night Showdown" Camp

Kentucky Football's Fred Farrier II's hometown football field is a 35-minute drive down the road from Kroger Field, and this Friday, he hosts his first youth football camp there.

"Benny Watkins [Field], that's a special place to me because I wasn't just out there for games," Farrier reminisced. "Benny Watkins feels to me, like, it's almost a second home."

Farrier plans to share his second home with the youth, allowing them the opportunity to shine under the lights while providing instruction and skill development led by him and a few Kentucky Football players.

LINK TO "FRIDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN" CAMP REGISTRATION

When: Friday, July 18
Time: 7 p.m. (Check in begins at 6 p.m.)
Where: Franklin County High School Football Field, 1100 East Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601
Age: 7 & up for boys and girls
$20 per athlete

