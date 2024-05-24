Watch Now
UK Men's Tennis featured in French sports documentary on L’Équipe

Posted at 5:36 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 17:36:39-04
Charlelie Cosnet, Kentucky Men's Tennis featured in L’Équipe

After a successful season, the University of Kentucky Men's Tennis team has been featured in France's leading sports media magazine,L’Équipe.

Under Head Coach Cedric Kauffmann, 36 tennis cats have been international, and nine hail from Kauffmann's native France. This includes sophomore Charlelie Cosnet.

Cosnet and the Cats are featured in French sports journalist Charlie Courrent's documentary La Ruée vers L’ouest. The 30-minute documentary explores the growing number of French players traveling to America to better their game.

The full documentary can be found here: L’Équipe: La Ruée vers L’ouest

