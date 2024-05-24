UK Men's Tennis featured in French sports documentary on L’Équipe

Charlelie Cosnet, Kentucky Men's Tennis featured in L’Équipe

After a successful season, the University of Kentucky Men's Tennis team has been featured in France's leading sports media magazine,L’Équipe.

Under Head Coach Cedric Kauffmann, 36 tennis cats have been international, and nine hail from Kauffmann's native France. This includes sophomore Charlelie Cosnet.

Cosnet and the Cats are featured in French sports journalist Charlie Courrent's documentary La Ruée vers L’ouest. The 30-minute documentary explores the growing number of French players traveling to America to better their game.

The full documentary can be found here: L’Équipe: La Ruée vers L’ouest

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.