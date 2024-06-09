UK routs Oregon State 10-0 in game one of the Lexington Super Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In front of a record breaking crowd, Kentucky baseball routed Oregon State 10-0 in game one of the Lexington Super Regional.

The Cats are one game away from their first College World Series berth in program history.

Big Blue Nation packed Kentucky Proud Park with the largest crowd ever in Kentucky baseball history with 7,441 fans.

UK got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second. Ryan Nicholson doubled to center field to send in Nick Lopez.

Bottom of the fifth, Emilien Pitre doubled to right center for the two-run RBI. Grant Smith and James McCoy scored with the Cats on top 3-0.

Then the bottom of the seventh changed this game entirely. Kentucky scored seven runs to take the 10-0 lead.

This is the Cats first Super Regional win in program history. Lost both games to Louisville back in 2017, and both games to LSU last year.

Game two is Sunday night at 9 on ESPNU.