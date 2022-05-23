UK Softball falls twice to VT, season comes to an end

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Kentucky softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon, falling 9-2 and 5-4 as its season came to a close. Virginia Tech with the pair of wins advances to the 2022 NCAA Softball Super Regionals, something Kentucky hasn’t missed since 2016.

Kentucky closes the season with a 38-19 record.

Virginia Tech will face No. 14 Florida in next weekend’s NCAA Super Regionals in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Game one saw Kentucky jet out to a 2-1 lead through three innings, but the Hokies would score eight unanswered runs off of four different UK pitchers to force the if necessary game.

The Blacksburg, Virginia area was then flooded with thunderstorms and put a halt to play inbetween the doubleheader games, and the delay lasted about an hour. Game two then began at 4:30 p.m. ET.

In game two, Kentucky raced out to a 2-0 lead three baters into the game as both Kayla Kowalik and Erin Coffel hit home runs in the top of the first inning. VT then scored five runs to take a 5-3 lead.

In the seventh inning, UK put the first two batters on and push across a run on an Erin Coffel RBI single to the left side. That would be all UK could muster in the inning, as the Wildcats came up one run short to fall, 5-4.