UK softball rallies to avoid upset vs. EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Down to its final out in the top of the seventh inning down 7-6, junior Miranda Stoddard hit one of the longest home runs of the season over the left-center wall to score three runs and helped No. 9 Kentucky come from down five runs at 7-2 to win the game, 10-7 at Eastern Kentucky.

Vanessa Nesby had a critical play in the bottom of the sixth inning to the lead-off batter as she robbed a double with a web-gem diving catch in centerfield to keep the Colonels at bay and open the door for a comeback in the seventh.

Kentucky took a 2-0 lead thanks to an Emmy Blane home run in the second inning before EKU ran off five in the bottom half of the inning and runs in the third and fourth frames off of three different Kentucky pitchers.

Tatum Spangler picked up sixth win of the season in the circle Wednesday night as she moved to 6-0 on the year. The senior from Henderson, Nevada threw the final 4.2 innings of the game, allowing just one run on a hit with a walk and seven strikeouts.

UK with the win improves to 30-11 on the year and eclipses the 30-win plateau for the 13th-straight season under head coach Rachel Lawson.

The Wildcats are back in action Saturday at Noon ET as they begin a three-game series against the Missouri Tigers at John Cropp Stadium. Saturday’s game is Bark in the Park, with fans able to bring dogs into JCS for the duration of the game.