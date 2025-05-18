UK softball's season comes to an end in the Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, SC — Kentucky softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in the championship of the Clemson Regional, falling to the Tigers 5-1.

After falling to Northwestern in the opening round on Friday 4-0, UK fought back in the loser's bracket on Saturday.

The Cats took down USC Upstate in game one, 11-0 in six innings and then defeated Northwestern 8-1 in game two to advance to Sunday's championship vs. No. 11 Clemson.

Kentucky beat the Tigers earlier in the season 7-6, but couldn't come away with the win Sunday, falling 5-1.

UK finished the 2025 season 31-28 and 7-17 in SEC play. This was Kentucky softball's 16th-straight NCAA tournament appearance under head coach Rachel Lawson.

