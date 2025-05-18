UK softball's season comes to an end in the Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, SC — Kentucky softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in the championship of the Clemson Regional, falling to the Tigers 5-1.
After falling to Northwestern in the opening round on Friday 4-0, UK fought back in the loser's bracket on Saturday.
ALLIE BLUM HITS BOMBS!
9-0 Kentucky | Top 6th
📺 ESPN+
📱💻 https://t.co/buWAoFXHrz
📊 https://t.co/NfiDzidCiF#WeAreUK x @blum2024 pic.twitter.com/pyPhe8qeqQ
The Cats took down USC Upstate in game one, 11-0 in six innings and then defeated Northwestern 8-1 in game two to advance to Sunday's championship vs. No. 11 Clemson.
Ally Hutchins hitting BOMBS!!
8-1 Kentucky | Top 3rd
📺 ESPN+
📱💻 https://t.co/XIXgmRgZX9
📊 https://t.co/d6pEpkrPbY#WeAreUK x @NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/NSZyZnzQYU
Kentucky beat the Tigers earlier in the season 7-6, but couldn't come away with the win Sunday, falling 5-1.
UK finished the 2025 season 31-28 and 7-17 in SEC play. This was Kentucky softball's 16th-straight NCAA tournament appearance under head coach Rachel Lawson.
