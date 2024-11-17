UK women's basketball defeats Louisville for the first time since 2015, 71-61 in overtime

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After a back and forth battle from start to finish, No. 20 Kentucky women's basketball knocked off No. 18 Louisville 71-61 in overtime.

This is the program's first win over Louisville since 2015 as Kenny Brooks and this new women's basketball squad move to 4-0 to start the season.

The game was tied at 58 at the end of regulation, and the Cats went on a 13-3 run to close it out coming up big at the free throw line and racking up some clutch steals down the stretch.

Despite having eight of Kentucky's 24 turnovers, Georgia Amoore finished with a game high 19 points to go along with nine assists.

All 71 of Kentucky's points came from the starters.

8 years in the making. ✨



Amoore - 19p | 9a

Key - 17p | 9r | 5bl

Strack - 12p | 9r | 3a

Hassett - 9p | 13r

Lawrence - 14p | 3r | 3a pic.twitter.com/a3YF0tIUwi — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) November 17, 2024

Kentucky shot 46.6 percent from the field (27-58) and 25 percent from behind the arc (4-16). The Cats had 40 team rebounds, 17 assists, nine blocks and 38 points in the paint. Louisville scored 24 points off of UK's 24 turnovers.

The Cats are back at home Monday night taking on Purdue Fort Wayne at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network plus.