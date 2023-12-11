UK women's basketball falls to Louisville on the road 73-61

Hoping to bounce back after the team's loss to Minnesota Wednesday, Kentucky women's basketball gave Louisville a hard fought fight Sunday afternoon on the road but ultimately came up short 73-61.

Senior guard Maddie Scherr was back in action and played 38 minutes with a game high 22 points while shooting 53 percent from the field.

Ajae Petty finished just behind Scherr with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, the rest the team only had a combined 21 points.

Louisville had five players finish in double-digit scoring. Despite the Cats keeping it close in the fourth quarter, UK head coach Kyra Elzy spoke on when the momentum shifted in the game.

"It was a small stretch [in the third quarter] but it really changed the momentum of that game. That's what we'll go back as coaches and watch. We're not that far off. It was a small window of time but against that caliber of a team, we can't have that lapse, and it costs us," Elzy said.

The Cats drop to 4-7 overall and will play Furman at home inside Rupp Arena next Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

