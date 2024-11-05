UK Women's Basketball opens season in big way, 98 - 43 over USC Upstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After much anticipation, being ranked in the Preseason AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021, the University of Kentucky Women’s basketball team opened the 2024-25 basketball season with a whopping 98-43 win over USC Upstate in the newly renovated Historic Memorial Coliseum Monday night.

Sophomore center Clara Strack led the way with 22 points, shooting 7/11 from the field. She was followed by Amelia Hassett, Teonni Key, and Clara Silva, who each had 14. Key and Hassett were just one rebound shy of a double-double. Graduate point guard Georgia Amoore finished with a double-double, 11 points, and 10 assists.

Strack set the tone with the first four points of the night. Within the first three minutes of play, Amoore went to the free throw line several times - sinking ⅘ early on. Kentucky would soon assert its defensive dominance over the Spartans.

At the half, the Cats were shooting 51.4% from the field and already amassed 13 assists. The Cats went to the foul line early and often, 8-of-11.

Kentucky's ball movement and push to the rim continued! Closing out the third quarter, a Spartan miss was rebounded by Silva, and passed to Amoore, who assisted Becker’s layup for a 40-point lead.

4th quarter dominance continued, closing the game with a 9-0 run. Kentucky stretched the lead to 55 points. Kentucky had 26 assists, 28 bench points, 40 in the paint, while holding the Spartans to 29.3% shooting on the night. Kentucky finished 20/25 from the free throw line.

Next, the Wildcats will host Northern Kentucky University on Thursday, November 7. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

