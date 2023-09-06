UK women's basketball reveals complete 2023-24 schedule

WBB 2023-24 SEC Schedule reveal (9-6-23)

The Kentucky women's basketball team is celebrating its 50th anniversary of varsity status this year, and the 2023-24 schedule has now been released in its entirety for the semicentennial season. The SEC portion of the schedule was unveiled Wednesday evening on BBN Tonight on LEX 18 News.

UK Associate Head Coach Niya Butts and rising senior forward Ajae Petty joined anchors Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis in the studio to unveil Kentucky's complete schedule and preview the upcoming season.

"It's the SEC, so you know it's a tough schedule," Coach Butts said. "You've got 16 opportunities - eight home and eight away. You've got an opportunity to make your mark in this league, and it's a tough league. Every night you've got to come out ready to play. It's exciting for me."

"It's a battle every night, no matter who you're playing" Petty agreed. "It's just coming out every night and being ready to compete and do your best."

With Memorial Coliseum in the process of undergoing a massive renovation, this season's Kentucky women's basketball home games will rotate between Lexington's Rupp Arena, Transylvania University's Clive M. Beck Center, and Georgetown College's Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.

The Cats will open their season inside Rupp Arena, with an exhibition game against Kentucky State on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m., while their first conference matchup will come in the form of a home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

For a full breakdown of the schedule and more from both Petty and Butts, watch their full appearance on BBN Tonight:

WBB 2023-24 SEC Schedule reveal (9-6-23)

For the latest on all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News or BBNTonight.com.

Our crew is also getting you ready each weekend on BBN Gameday, airing Saturdays at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 News and statewide on local UK Sports Network TV affiliates. Check your local listings for times or watch anytime on BBNGameday.com