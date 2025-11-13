Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UK Women's Basketball steamrolls USC Upstate, 90-30

Tonie Morgan surpasses 500+ career assists in the win
Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Tonie Morgan. Kentucky defeats USC Upstate 90-30. . Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Cats By 60! Kentucky Women's basketball steamrolls USC Upstate

CATS BY 60! The University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team advances to 4-0 after a dominant win over USC Upstate on Wednesday night in Memorial Coliseum.

Six Wildcats finished in double-figures on what would become a record-setting night.

Transfer point guard Tonie Morgan got her teammates involved, hitting 16 assists. She's the first Wildcat since Makayla Epps (2015) to have 12+ assists and resets the single-game record set by Pattie Jo Hedges in 1982. She also added 11 points to the total score.

Ameila Hasset led all with 20 points, hitting 4/9 from behind the arc.

OTHER SCORES
Clara Strack: 18 pts, 16 rbs, 4 blks
Jordan Obi: 12 pts, 4 rbs
Asia Boone: 12 pts, 3 asts
Teonni Key: 10 pts, 3 rbs, 2 stls

Kentucky hits the road against a Julie Folks-led Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 15. Game tips at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

