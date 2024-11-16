UK Women's Soccer advances in NCAA Tournament

For the first time in a decade, No. 5-seeded Kentucky women’s soccer (11-4-5, 3-3-4) earned a victory in the NCAA tournament defeating West Virginia (12-5-3, 8-2-1) 4-2 in penalty kicks at the Bell Soccer Complex. Marz Josephson made two saves for the Wildcats to help punch their ticket to the second round for just the fourth time in program history.

It’s the first penalty shootout victory for the Wildcats since 2014 when similarly, Kentucky defeated SIUE in a shootout at the Bell Soccer Complex in the NCAA tournament first round. Through the hard-fought, sometimes chaotic 110 minutes, the Wildcats outshot the Mountaineers 20-18. West Virginia had eight shots on goal to Kentucky’s four, forcing Josephson into seven saves, the most in a game this season.

The first 45 minutes did not provide many clear scoring chances for the Wildcats with the best look coming from Alexis Tylenda in the 20th minute that sailed straight into the arms of Mountaineer goalkeeper Mackenzie Smith. Things got interesting a bit later in the first half after the referee went to the monitor to review a potential handball in the box against West Virginia. After a review, the head official determined it was not a foul and no penalty was awarded to the Wildcats.

The second half started with more energy from both teams and after chances at either end, West Virginia made one count and opened the scoring in the 52nd minute through Olivia Shertzer. The lead didn’t last long for the Mountaineers as the Wildcats responded almost immediately, finding the equalizer through Maddie Kemp on a set piece. The goal is Kemp’s sixth of the season while Catherine DeRosa picks up her second assist of the season.

The remainder of the second half was a back-and-forth affair with both goalkeepers getting called into action. Josephson made some big saves in the final 15 minutes to keep the postseason hopes alive for the Wildcats. At the end of 90 minutes, the score remained 1-1 and the match went to overtime.

Overtime did not provide many chances for the Wildcats, nor the Mountaineers as tired legs began to show for both teams. Kentucky rallied late in the second half of the overtime period and had a good look from a cross in the 109th minute for the game winner but it went just wide after coming off Mallory Glass’s head. Still tied at 1-1 after 110 minutes, the game went to a penalty kick shootout.

Kentucky went on to win the shootout 4-2 with goals coming from Makala Woods, Michelle Moskau, Grace Hoytink, and Sophia Mattice. Josephson made two saves denying West Virginia’s second and fourth attempts to send Kentucky to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Kentucky will now face No. 4 seed Notre Dame with the host site, date and time to be determined.