UK women's soccer back in the big dance for the first time in a decade

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the first time since 2014 and just the 12th overall appearance in program history, the Kentucky women's soccer team will play in the NCAA tournament.

The Cats finished the regular season undefeated at home going 11-4-4 overall, falling to Tennessee in the opening round of the SEC tournament.

After anxiously waiting for over 20 minutes, Kentucky finally heard its named called in the final bracket revealed on the selection show Monday evening. The Cats earn the 5-seed, hosting West Virginia Friday night at 7 at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

"Please come out. We need you Friday. It's a great opportunity. Like you said, it's the first time in ten years since the women's program has hosted an NCAA tournament game. Please come out and support this group. I think you'd be impressed with them," head coach Troy Fabiano said.

Tickets are already available. You can go to ukathletics.com for more information.