UK's Cook wins second straight Lexington City Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky golfer Jacob Cook reclaimed his Lexington City Championship crown Sunday after firing a final round of 64 at Kearney Hill Golf Links.

Cook entered the final round trailing by two strokes to Transylvania alum Bradley Sutherland before rallying to win by five strokes.

Sutherland let the back nine get away from him, shooting four-over and finishing the tournament at 7-under par, which was good for fourth place.

Another Transylvania alum, Justin Treshko, shot a final round 68 and finished second behind Cook at 9-under par. Ben Fuqua finished third at 8-under par.

With a final score of 14-under par, Cook had a little less weight on his shoulders in this year's City Tournament. He had to force a playoff in last year's tournament before going on to win.