Uncharacteristic performance sees Kentucky softball fall to OSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 8 Kentucky Softball team posted an uncharacteristically poor performance Tuesday night in a 3-0 loss to Ohio State.

Kentucky will play No. 22 LSU over the weekend in Baton Rouge with a 7 p.m. ET start Friday night kicking off the series. Saturday night’s game will be on ESPN with a 6 p.m. ET start time. Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie will have the call Saturday night.

Kentucky was shutout for the second time this season and had just four hits in the game. Lexie Handley picked up the win in the circle for Ohio State, striking out 11 batters.

The Wildcats left six runners on base, with five in scoring position.