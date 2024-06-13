Watch Now
University of Kentucky Alumni Association to host pregame event before College World Series

UK Alumni Association via NCAA College World Series
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 13, 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (LEX 18) — As the Kentucky Wildcats baseball team head off to Omaha for the College World Series, the UK Alumni Association invited Wildcat fans to a free pregame meet-up on Saturday in Omaha.

The alumni association is set to host the meet-up from 10 a.m. to noon CT on Saturday at DJ's Dugout Downtown, located at 1003 Capital Avenue before the Wildcats face the NC State Wolfpack at 1 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The association detailed that UK swag will be available while supplies last, along with food and drinks for purchase during the event.

In addition, the association will host another pregame party on June 17, three hours before the first pitch also at DJ Dugout Downtown.

Those interested can grab tickets for the big game on Ticketmaster.com.

