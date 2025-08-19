VIDEO: Former UK Wildcat John Wall announces NBA retirement after 11 seasons

(LEX 18) — All good things must come to an end as former Kentucky Wildcat John Wall officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 11 seasons of play, his PR team announced on Tuesday.

The point guard was selected as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and he became a five-time NBA All-Star from 2014-2018. Wall also earned All-NBA honors in 2017, his team added.

"Known for his electrifying play and leadership on the court, he thrilled fans and solidified his legacy as one of the league’s most dynamic point guards," a release from his team read.

Check out his full retirement announcement video below.

Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay pic.twitter.com/s1pX9afHfL — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 19, 2025

Notably, Wall played for the UK Wildcats in 2009 and he was inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.