Violations found within the KY football and swimming programs, penalty agreement reached: NCAA reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff after officials reported that violations were found within the football and swimming programs including findings that football student-athletes received payment for "work not performed."

A press release from the NCAA detailed that along with the discovered violations, the appropriate penalties for those violations have also been reached.

Among violations found, the release noted that at least 11 football student-athletes received payment for work not performed between spring 2021 and March 2022. Further, the release said that "eight of the student-athletes went on to compete and receive actual and necessary expenses while ineligible."

However, a failure-to-monitor violation was not reached as officials agreed that no staff members in the athletic department "knew or reasonably should have known," about the payment violation, NCAA reported.

In addition, agreed-upon violations also involve the men's and women's swimming program with officials reporting that the program exceeded "limits on countable athletically related activities when student-athletes were not provided with required days off and exceeded practice hours for nearly three years."

The school reportedly agreed that a failure occurred when they didn't monitor it's swimming and diving program "and that the underlying violations demonstrated a head coach responsibility violation."

NCAA reported that any potential violations and penalties for the former head coach is pending at this time and the committee with meet to discuss final decisions in the case.

"The agreed-upon penalties in this case include two years of probation for the school, a fine and vacation of records of any games in which football student-athletes competed while ineligible, in alignment with the Level II-standard classification for the school," the release read.

A video statement from the UK President Eli Capilouto regarding the negotiated resolution with NCAA can be found here.