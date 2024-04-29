Watch Now
Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr commits to Kentucky

Mark Pope adds his sixth player to the roster and third this weekend.
Kentucky Men's Basketball
Posted at 9:21 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 21:21:49-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball head coach Mark Pope has been busy on the recruiting trail, adding his sixth player to the roster and his third this weekend.

Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr commits to Kentucky Sunday night. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from behind the arc last season.

He spent his first two seasons at Delaware before transferring to Wake Forest. Carr will have one year of eligibility remaining at Kentucky.

As the sixth player now added to the roster, Carr joins Lamont Butler and Otegah Oweh in additions this weekend along with Amari Williams, Collin Chandler and Travis Perry.

