Ware to return to Kentucky next season

Darron Cummings/AP
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as Kentucky's Lance Ware (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 19, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky forward Lance Ware posted to his Instagram story that he will be returning to Lexington for a second season at Kentucky.

A source within the men's basketball program confirmed with LEX 18 that the news is accurate.

Ware played in 21 games last season and averaged 2 points and 3 rebounds per game.

His best performance of the season came against Missouri on February 3.

He finished that contest with 8 points and 10 rebounds in Kentucky's 75-70 loss.

Ware joins Dontaie Allen and Devin Askew as the only players who have reportedly said they will be back next season.

