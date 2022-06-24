Washington Jr. selected 29th overall, traded to Houston Rockets

NEW YORK, Ny. — TyTy Washington Jr. was selected 29th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night, but a proposed trade has him going to the Houston Rockets.

Washington Jr. was Kentucky's second leading scorer last season, averaging 12.5 PPG. He was also second on the team in assists behind Sahvir Wheeler.

Washington Jr. got off to a great start during the first couple months of the season before going down with an ankle injury against Florida in January. After sitting out a few games, he never seemed to be fully healthy the rest of the way even though he made an impact on the team.

On January 8 against Georgia, Washington Jr. set the single game assist record in Kentucky history with 17, surpassing John Wall who had 16.

Washington Jr. is the 14th Kentucky freshman guard to be drafted in the first round since 1988.