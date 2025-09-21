WATCH: Abbey Cheek-Ramsey, 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Famer

Abbey Cheek-Ramsey - 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame

One of the most decorated players in Kentucky softball history is officially taking her place among the university’s all-time greats. Abbey Cheek-Ramsey, who starred for the Wildcats from 2016 to 2019, has been inducted into the 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

Cheek-Ramsey’s senior season was one for the record books. She became the first player in program history to earn SEC Player of the Year honors, was named National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Player of the Year, and earned unanimous First-Team All-America recognition. That spring, she led the nation in slugging percentage and ranked second in on-base percentage, cementing herself as one of college softball’s most feared hitters.

Over her four-year career, Cheek-Ramsey etched her name across Kentucky’s record books. She ranks second all-time in RBI (202), runs scored (189), home runs (61), and slugging percentage (.678), and third in total bases (454). She was a three-time NFCA All-Region selection, an Academic All-American, and a key leader in guiding the Wildcats to three NCAA Regional titles and four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Her talent caught the attention of the professional ranks, leading to her selection in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft by the Chicago Bandits.

Since hanging up her collegiate cleats, Cheek-Ramsey has continued to make an impact on young athletes. She currently serves as an assistant director of athletics and softball coach at a prep school, while also coaching middle school volleyball.

With her induction into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame, Cheek-Ramsey’s has secured her legacy as one of the best to ever wear the blue and white.

