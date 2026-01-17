WATCH: Asia Boone in the SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Asia Boone joined the Kentucky Women's basketball team as more of a sixth-man shooter, but due to injury, she's taken a spot in the starting lineup. Throughout Southeastern Conference play, the Cats have looked to the junior to provide a spark from behind the three-point line.

Boone has averaged 10.4 points per game and 3.2 rebounds through five SEC outings, and she makes her presence felt on both sides of the ball. On the off chance, her three doesn't fall, she's "helping her girls first."

BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton has more on her growth and the team's as conference play continues.

LEX 18

