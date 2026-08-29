WATCH: 'BBN Gameday' Football Season Preview Special

BBN Gameday's Kentucky Football Season Preview Episode

(LEX 18) — The BBN Gameday crew is back and better than ever! Today, we're bringing you an hour of exclusive content ahead of Will Stein's first season at the helm of Kentucky football. Hosts Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the studio, where they are joined by UK Sports Network analysts Logan Stenberg and Ricky Lumpkin.

In our first segment, watch Farmer's one-on-one conversation with Kentucky's new head coach, as Will Stein prepares to lead the Wildcats in his first game as head coach.

Later in the show, Davis sits down with transfer running back, CJ Baxter, and Jeff Piecoro joins the fun with his own exclusive interview. Watch the former Wildcat's conversation with the program's new offensive coordinator, Joe Sloan. Plus, our Noah Cierzan previews the defense, including what could be one of the SEC's most-dangerous duos.

Our weekly episode of BBN Gameday continues each Saturday throughout the fall, airing at 9 a.m. on LEX18 and at 11:30 a.m. on ABC36. Check your local listings for air times across the region and stay tuned for additional episodes throughout the season ahead of Kentucky's biggest games.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.