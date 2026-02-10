Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' breaks down Kentucky's comeback thriller against Tennessee

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
Following a 14-point comeback victory, Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis break down how Kentucky secured a regular season sweep of Tennessee. Noah Cierzan interviews UK senior guard Denzel Aberdeen, and Tom Leach joins the show to breakdown Saturday's wild finish. Plus, everything you need to know across all sports on campus from an upset on the mats to a freshman making a statement in the circle.

