WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' breaks down tough road loss in Austin for UK women's basketball

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis recap a tough loss for No. 18 Kentucky against No. 4 Texas on the road, as well as hear from Mark Pope following a dramatic weekend for the Wildcats. Noah Cierzan catches up with two-time national champion Jeff Sheppard, and BBN Tonight heads to the diamond to preview No. 18 Kentucky baseball's opening weekend series.

