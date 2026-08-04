WATCH: BBN Tonight Brings the Latest from Kentucky Football Media Day Ahead of the 2026 Season

(LEX 18) — Ahead of the start of the football season, BBN Tonight brings the latest on Will Stein's first season at the helm of Kentucky.

Hear from Stein, Kenny Minchey and key players from both sides of the ball during Kentucky football's media day on Monday.

BBN Tonight brings the latest from UK Football Media Day

Checking in with the revamped Big Blue Wall

Jeff Piecoro breaks down Kentucky's new look defense

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Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.