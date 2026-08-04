Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

WATCH: BBN Tonight Brings the Latest from Kentucky Football Media Day Ahead of the 2026 Season

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
BBN TONIGHT FULL EPISODE FSG.png
BBN Tonight
BBN TONIGHT FULL EPISODE FSG.png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Ahead of the start of the football season, BBN Tonight brings the latest on Will Stein's first season at the helm of Kentucky.

Hear from Stein, Kenny Minchey and key players from both sides of the ball during Kentucky football's media day on Monday.

BBN Tonight brings the latest from UK Football Media Day
Checking in with the revamped Big Blue Wall
Jeff Piecoro breaks down Kentucky's new look defense
BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18