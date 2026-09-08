Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' Full Episode on Kentucky's Home Opening Win and a Trip to Wrigley Field

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
260905 YoungstownSt_JN362.jpg
UK Athletics
Kentucky defeatsYoungstown State 45-13. Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
260905 YoungstownSt_JN362.jpg
Posted

Labor Day weekend was a busy one for UK Athletics, with Will Stein picking up his first victory as head coach of the Wildcats and Craig Skinner's squad making history at Wrigley Field.

BBN Tonight has you covered with the latest highlights and analysis from Lexington and Chicago. Jeff Piecoro and Noah Cierzan break down Kentucky's 45-13 win against Youngstown State, Keith Farmer talks one-on-one with Kenny Minchey and Maggie Davis and Sierra Newton bring a report from Wrigley.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18