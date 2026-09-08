WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' Full Episode on Kentucky's Home Opening Win and a Trip to Wrigley Field

Labor Day weekend was a busy one for UK Athletics, with Will Stein picking up his first victory as head coach of the Wildcats and Craig Skinner's squad making history at Wrigley Field.

BBN Tonight has you covered with the latest highlights and analysis from Lexington and Chicago. Jeff Piecoro and Noah Cierzan break down Kentucky's 45-13 win against Youngstown State, Keith Farmer talks one-on-one with Kenny Minchey and Maggie Davis and Sierra Newton bring a report from Wrigley.

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Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.