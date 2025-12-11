WATCH: 'BBN Tonight' full episode previewing UK Volleyball vs. Cal Poly

Everyone wants to peak in the postseason, and Thursday afternoon's battle will feature two teams doing exactly that.

The top-seeded Wildcats have already claimed the SEC regular season title, as well as the league's tournament title, but they're after the whole thing. Now on a 30-match win streak, Craig Skinner's Cats look to turn six AVCA All-South awards into an Elite Eight appearance.

The Cal Poly Mustangs finished the regular season 27-7 overall, but it's what they've done lately that's catching the sport's attention. Following an upset over the Big West No. 1 seed, UC Davis, the Mustangs earned their league title and, thus, an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. But the upsets didn't stop there.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Cameron Scheitzach, Maddie Berezowitz (2021)

Cal Poly sent fifth-seeded BYU packing in the first round, 3-2. Then, they did the same to fourth-seeded USC, in another five-set thriller.

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer have more from the BBN Tonight studio, where they're joined by former Wildcat and Kentucky national champion, Cam Scheitzach. Hear her analysis of Kentucky's first two wins in the NCAA Tournament, as well as her expectations for Kentucky vs. Cal Poly in the Lexington Regional round.

PASSING THE TORCH: the Berezowitz volleyball tradition

Hannah Hamelback has the story of the libero sisterhoood that runs through the Bluegrass. More on the Berezowitz sisters, including how oldest-sister, Maddie is continuing to inspire middle-sister, Molly.

Plus, Maggie sits down with the sport's SEC Freshman of the Year, Kassie O'Brien. Hear the setter's favorite things about each of her teammates.

Kassie's corner: O'Brien describes her 13 teammates

