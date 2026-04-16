WATCH: Brooklyn DeLeye reflects on UK Volleyball's historic run

ONE MORE SEASON OF DELEYE

For Brooklyn DeLeye, the 2025 season was not defined by how it ended, but by everything Kentucky accomplished along the way.

The Wildcats captured another SEC regular-season title, won the SEC Tournament and advanced to the national championship match, marking one of the most successful seasons in program history.

“It was a huge grind throughout the whole year,” DeLeye said. “For us to make it to the championship, which is something that has only happened once in the program, has been super cool. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Tommy Quarles | UK Athletics Molly Tuozzo. Brooklyn DeLeye.

Even with the loss in the title match, DeLeye said the bigger picture never changed.

“As big of a game as that last one is, it doesn’t make or break an entire season,” she said. “Nobody thought we were even going to make it to the tournament at that point. We didn’t win that last game, but that doesn’t change all the memories that were made.”

Elliott Hess Brooklyn DeLeye. Brooke Bultema. Kentucky falls to Texas A&M, 3-0, in the NCAA National Championship in Kansas City, Mo. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics

Kentucky’s roster was loaded with talent. Molly Tuozzo earned SEC Tournament MVP honors, Eva Hudson was named SEC Player of the Year, and Kassie O’Brien claimed both AVCA and SEC Freshman of the Year awards. The Wildcats also had four AVCA All-Americans.

That success did not surprise DeLeye.

“Personally, I knew what we could do,” she said. She pointed to the road match at Texas as the moment the team realized it could accomplish something special. “Nobody thought we were going to win that game, let alone sweep them. That game, everybody was clicking.”

Anastasia Panaretos/Anastasia Panaretos Craig Skinner. Team Huddle. Kentucky vs Xavier. Photo by Anastasia Panaretos | UK Athletics

The culture built by head coach Craig Skinner has played a major role in that rise.

“Before you even step foot on campus, you can just tell he’s so bought into the program,” DeLeye said. “[Coach Skinner] cares deeply about us as people... This is truly a family.”

"Kentucky is just so special... You don't get it anywhere else."



After a historic 2025 season, @BrooklynDeleye has one more year to wear “Kentucky” across her chest.



Before the new season begins, let’s reminisce one more time about @KentuckyVB's national title run.@BBNTonight… pic.twitter.com/39Y9tiQLFO — Hannah Hamelback (@hhamelbackTV) April 16, 2026

From Topeka, Kansas, to a vital piece of a championship contender, DeLeye has carved out her place in Kentucky history with one more season still ahead.

“This place is so special,” she said. “If I had to go through it again, I wouldn't have chose another place.”

ONE MORE SEASON OF DELEYE

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