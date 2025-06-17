WATCH: Coach Kenny Brooks, Coach Mark Pope hold Meet & Greet at Beaumont Kroger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In year two of the Coach Kenny Brooks and Coach Mark Pope era, the two head coaches took some time to catch up with the fans of Big Blue Nation at the Beaumont Centre Kroger on Tuesday afternoon.

Free signed posters of the coaches were provided, but fans showed up with jerseys, cards, pictures, and even bourbon bottles to be signed. Stories of fandom were shared, one fan, Theresa Johnson, even shared that she came right from chemotherapy and radiation treatment once she heard the coaches were at Kroger.

It may be summer, but BBN is clearly ready for round two of the new basketball era!

MORE ON THE BASKETBALL WILDCATS.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.