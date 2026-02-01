WATCH: Coach Kenny Brooks previews Arkansas game, Key's return

After a mid-week bye, the University of Kentucky Women’s Basketball team is ready to take the floor in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Wildcats hit their first three-game-losing skid of the Kenny Brooks era and now sit 4-4 in conference play, but good news is on the horizon. According to Coach Brooks, Teonni Key will make her return in the 2 p.m. ET tip in Bud Walton Arena. Before the Cats shot around Saturday night, BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton spoke with Brooks about the team's "much needed" rest, Key's expected return, and more.

