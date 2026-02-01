Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
58  Closings/Delays
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

WATCH: Coach Kenny Brooks previews Arkansas game, Key's return

After missing six games with a dislocated elbow, Teonni Key returns
260131Shootaround29MS.JPG
Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Teonni Key. Shootaround at Arkansas. Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
260131Shootaround29MS.JPG
Posted
and last updated

After a mid-week bye, the University of Kentucky Women’s Basketball team is ready to take the floor in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Wildcats hit their first three-game-losing skid of the Kenny Brooks era and now sit 4-4 in conference play, but good news is on the horizon. According to Coach Brooks, Teonni Key will make her return in the 2 p.m. ET tip in Bud Walton Arena. Before the Cats shot around Saturday night, BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton spoke with Brooks about the team's "much needed" rest, Key's expected return, and more.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18