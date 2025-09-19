WATCH: Doug Flynn, 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame

Doug Flynn: 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Famer

Doug Flynn was one of the few multi-sport athletes at the University of Kentucky! He played baseball and basketball at UK before going on to an 11-year career in major league baseball! Flynn was a member of the 1975-76 “Big Red Machine” that won back-to-back World Series and is one of the most dominant teams of all time.

He also had stops at:

The New York Mets

Montreal

Texas

Detroit

Flynn Won the Gold Glove fielding award for second basemen in 1980 and set a major-league record by hitting three triples in one game.

Now a member of four halls of fame, including the (State of) Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame! Since 2004, has served as an analyst for television broadcasts of Kentucky baseball and also has called games for the Cincinnati Reds. Won an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award for his work on the television show “Kentucky Life”

Flynn also takes time to give back, serving with numerous nonprofit/charitable organizations and has helped raise millions of dollars for them.

Six Wildcats are being inducted into the 2025 @UKAthletics Hall of Fame tonight!

I caught up with @UKFootball’s Josh Hines-Allen, @UKsoftball’s Abbey Cheek-Ramsey, and @UKBaseball/@KentuckyMBB — and longtime Kentucky sports broadcaster — Doug Flynn.



