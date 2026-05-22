WATCH: Ed Bird joins BBN Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — If all roads lead to Lexington, Ed Bird took the scenic route.

The University of Kentucky distance runner arrived in the Bluegrass from Dorchester, England, and in three seasons, has carved out a place in the Wildcats’ record book.

Now a junior, Bird has become one of the most accomplished distance athletes in program history. He holds Kentucky school records in the outdoor 5,000 meters and indoor 3,000 meters, owns the second-fastest 10,000-meter time in school history and set four freshman program records. Along the way, he’s made a habit of breaking his own marks.

If we had a dollar for every time we’ve made a post congratulating Ed Bird for breaking the indoor 3,000m Kentucky record this year we would have $2, which doesn’t seem like a lot but it’s cool that it’s happened twice… 😉😼 pic.twitter.com/9mdzl3uyo1 — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) February 18, 2025

Part of what has fueled that success is his range.

Bird competes across distances from the 800 meters to the 10K — versatility that he believes has made him a more complete runner.

“It’s something I’ve been really working on,” Bird said. “Having that versatility just helps me to be a better athlete.”

One race, in particular, changed Bird’s perspective on what was possible.

In 2024, Bird broke both the course and meet records at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri — a performance he says gave him a new level of confidence.

“Since then, I look back at it… and yeah, I did that,” Bird said.

That confidence has grown alongside a Kentucky men’s team Bird describes as family.

Tommy Quarles Ed Bird. William Russell. Sami Hattab. Jack Pendergast. Miles Brush. Liam Naughton. 2024 Cross Country Photo Day. Tommy Quarles | UK Athletics

“The culture is just amazing,” Bird said. “Everyone just wants Kentucky to be the best it can be.”

Now, Bird and the Wildcats turn their attention to the postseason.

The road to Eugene runs through Lexington next week as Kentucky hosts the NCAA East First Round for the second time in three years.

A total of 36 Wildcats qualified for the regional meet, including 22 women and 14 men. Kentucky athletes will compete across 23 events for a chance to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

🚨 WE'RE HOSTING 🚨



Come out to the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex next week as we host the 2026 NCAA East First Round‼️😼



📅 May 27-30

🆚 NCAA East First Round

📍 Lexington, Ky.

🏟️ UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex



🎟️ https://t.co/wjuD6B00yV pic.twitter.com/aGAdwL5Cmk — UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) May 22, 2026

Bird qualified in the men’s 5,000 meters and believes competing at home provides a unique advantage.

“It’s our home, it’s our house,” Bird said. “I know the track like the back of my hand. I’m fairly sure I could wear a blindfold and still go around the track. Blood, sweat and tears are on that track.”

With the home crowd behind him, Bird hopes to deliver a performance Kentucky fans can remember.

“I just want to go out there, put on a good show for them and show them what bleeding blue looks like.”

Ed Bird prepares for NCAA East First Round

The four-day meet begins Wednesday at the UK Track and Field Complex. Men’s events are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, while the women compete Thursday and Saturday.

For more on Kentucky Track & Field and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.