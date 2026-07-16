WATCH: Hudson Brown Joins BBN Tonight to Talk About His Return to Lexington

While Kentucky wasn't able to pull off another run to Omaha last season, the Bat Cats proved that the core of their lineup can score with the best. Hudson Brown was a big part of that success in 2026, and good news for BBN, he's coming back for another season.

Watch his full one-on-one interview with Noah Cierzan below that details his return to Lexington, and Kentucky's plans to dominate the competition next season.

One-on-one Hudson Brown on BBN Tonight

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky baseball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.