WATCH: Josh Hines-Allen 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Famer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Josh Hines-Allen is a beloved Wildcat turned first-round draft pick and Jacksonville Jaguar! Hines-Allen has garnered numerous accolades at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Hannah Hamelback caught up with the forever Wildcat moments before the induction ceremony to talk about how much this moment means and an update on his son Wesley!

Josh Hines-Allen: 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame (9-15-25)

Hines-Allen ( Kentucky Football, 2015-18 )

National Defensive Player of the Year as winner of the Bednarik Award, Nagurski Award, and Lott Trophy in his senior year.

Unanimous First-Team All-America

SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Hines-Allen totaled 88 tackles in his final season, with 21.5 tackles for loss, including 17 quarterback sacks, while helping lead UK to a 10-win season and victory over Penn State in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. Set UK career record for sacks with 31.5. Tied UK career record for fumbles caused with 11. Second in UK history in TFL with 41. Second-team All-SEC as a junior.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by Jacksonville, and earned a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team. Has played six seasons with the Jaguars and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice. Set Jacksonville records for most sacks in a season and most sacks by a rookie.

