WATCH: Julie Hovland Joins Kentucky Women’s Golf as Assistant Coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The University of Kentucky women’s golf team has added Julie Hovland as its new assistant coach. Hannah Hamelback sat down with Hovland to introduce her to Big Blue Nation.

“It’s just a special feeling here,” Hovland said. “Kentucky is beautiful as a state, and people are so nice. It just feels like home, and what Golda and Will have done with this program is … it’s really cool to see. It’s really great to be a part of that and help the program grow and take it to the next level.”

Hovland arrives in Lexington after two seasons as an assistant coach at Illinois, where she helped guide the Fighting Illini to multiple top finishes, including a win at the Boilermaker Spring Classic and a third-place showing at the 2025 Big Ten Championship. Before that, she served as a graduate assistant at her alma mater, South Alabama, where she helped the Jaguars earn a tournament victory and five top-five team finishes.

A standout player at South Alabama from 2018–22, Hovland was a five-year letterwinner and the first Jaguar to be named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year. She set several program records, earned two medalist honors, and became the school’s first at-large NCAA Regional qualifier.

Originally from Bergen, Norway, Hovland played junior and senior golf for Oslo Golf Club, winning national titles in 2016 and 2017. And for the record: despite the shared last name, she is not related to PGA Tour star Viktor Hovland — a rumor she clears up as she begins her new role in the Bluegrass.

