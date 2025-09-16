Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Karl Anthony-Towns 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
UK Athletics
Karl-Anthony Towns. 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Karl Anthony-Towns: 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame

Karl Anthony-Towns is now a 10-year veteran in the NBA, but his journey began as a Kentucky Wildcat! Towns helped guide Kentucky Men's Basketball to a No. 1 national ranking, a Final Four appearance, and a 38-1 season. He was the leading rebounder and shotblocker and second leading scorer on the first team in NCAA history to start a season 38-0 and tied the NCAA Division I record for most wins.

  • Consensus Second-Team All-American
  • SEC Freshman of the Year
  • NCAA Regional Most Outstanding Player 
  • All-SEC First Team  
  • Helped UK to the SEC regular season and tournament titles  
  • First overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft

Towns was the No. 1 Overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, consensus 2016 Rookie of the Year, named to the All-NBA Team three times, and a five-time NBA All-Star. Towns had a nine-year stint with Minnesota and is the leading scorer in franchise history. In his first season with the New York Knicks, he helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals, the team’s best playoff run in 26 years. He averages 23.1 points per game and has started every game he’s played in his career.

