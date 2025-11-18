WATCH: Kenny Brooks previews Purdue

The UK women's basketball team is off to a perfect start, with a 5-0 record and an average margin of victory of 40 points per game. Up next, the Cats host their final home game for more than a month, and it's SEC vs. Big Ten.

Head coach Kenny Brooks sits down with BBN Tonight reporter Sierra Newton to preview Tuesday's "Blue Out" at Historic Memorial Coliseum, which is also "teacher appreciation day."

BBN Tonight

For a full list of promotions and more information on tickets, click here.

