WATCH: Kentucky football head coach Will Stein on BBN Tonight

EXCLUSIVE: Will Stein joins "BBN Tonight"

It's Stein Time in Lexington, and the new Kentucky football head coach is all in on the new era.

Will Stein sat down with BBN Tonight anchor and LEX 18 sports director, Keith Farmer to talk about his journey to becoming the Cats' head coach, his oldest memories of Kentucky football, what he looks for in a staff, and how he plans to handle play-calling responsibilities.

LEX 18

