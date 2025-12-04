Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Kentucky football head coach Will Stein on BBN Tonight

Stein joins Keith Farmer for an extended conversation ahead of his introductory press conference
will stein
Nick Lazaroff | BBN Tonight
Kentucky football head coach Will Stein sits down with BBN Tonight anchor Keith Farmer
will stein
Posted
and last updated
EXCLUSIVE: Will Stein joins "BBN Tonight"

It's Stein Time in Lexington, and the new Kentucky football head coach is all in on the new era.

Will Stein sat down with BBN Tonight anchor and LEX 18 sports director, Keith Farmer to talk about his journey to becoming the Cats' head coach, his oldest memories of Kentucky football, what he looks for in a staff, and how he plans to handle play-calling responsibilities.

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

