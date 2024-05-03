WATCH: Kentucky Men's Tennis previews NCAA Tournament match

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — After winning back-to-back SEC championships, the men’s tennis team hosts DePaul in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon.

The Cats head into the big dance on a whopping 17-game win streak, earning the fifth overall seed. UK only has two losses on the season, but they attack every match as 50/50, and they aren’t treating this one any different. Sierra Newton talks to seniors Taha Baadi and Josh Lapadat about what they expect facing the Big East's Blue Demons.

Round one and two of the tournament are hosted at the Boone Tennis Center. Game one between Toledo and Illinois is at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3. The Wildcats (24-2) follow at 4 p.m. against DePaul (14-9).

The winners of matches one and two will face off on Saturday, May 4, at 4 p.m.

