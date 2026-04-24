WATCH: Meet Kentucky Baseball's Friday Night Starter, Jaxon Jelkin

Meet Kentucky's Friday Night Starter, Jaxon Jelkin

Kentucky baseball's Friday night starter Jaxon Jelkin chats with BBN Tonight's Noah Cierzan about his path from Omaha to Lexington, his pitching motto he keeps with him at all times and what it's meant to lead the Cats to six wins (and counting!).

The Bat Cats travel to Columbia, South Carolina for a three-game stand against the Gamecocks, beginning Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. Jelkin is once again expected to get the first start of the series for head coach Nick Mingione.

For more on Kentucky baseball and all of the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.