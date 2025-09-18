WATCH: Sonia Hahn 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Famer

Sonia Hahn is one of six Wildcats inducted into the 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame! During her time at Kentucky, she collected many accolades. After her incredibly decorated collegiate career, she became Co-Head Coach at Tennessee for 19 seasons and was named National Co-Coach of the Year in 2002. Hahn currently serves as the deputy director of athletics at California State University at Northridge.
- Named a two-time singles All-American and a two-time doubles All-American
- Won the 1987 ITA National Indoor Singles championship
- Won the SEC No. 1 singles title in 1987
- Four years All-SEC and advanced to the NCAA Singles Championship all four years
- Compiled a career singles/doubles record of 148-45, usually playing at the No. 1 position
- Team had a four-year record of 79-29, including a pair of runner-up finishes at the SEC Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances
- Won the doubles gold medal at the 1987 Pan American Games
- 1987 World University Games bronze medalist
Tonight, the 2025 Class of UK Athletics Hall of Famers will be inducted.
Makayla Epps, @KentuckyWBB
Sonia Hahn, @UKWomensTennis
Karl Anthony-Towns, @KentuckyMBB
You’ll see ALL six inductees on @BBNTonight! #BBN pic.twitter.com/4N6mdyLTy6
